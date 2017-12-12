Bucks Man Sentenced to Long Prison Term For Abusing Girls

A Morrisville, Bucks County man took a no contest plea in connection with sexually abusing multiple girls from 1990 to 2017.

A Bucks County Judge sentenced William Charles Thomas to 60 to 120 years behind bars, calling the 59 year old one-time handyman, a monster. Prosecutors say he had a perverse shrine of items he collected from the girls he abused over the decades inside his Morrisville trailer home. According to prosecutors, Thomas had 1,000 items, including various forms of clothing he took from the girls and he had images and writings of his crimes inside his trailer home. In addition to the no contest plea to what he had done to the girls, many now in their 30’s, Thomas also entered a guilty plea to various counts of child pornography.