Code Blue Cold Weather Emergencies For Bucks and Montco.

A code blue cold weather emergency will begin in Montgomery County at 9pm Tuesday after information from the national weather service.

The code blue cold weather emergency will expire Thursday at 9am. During this time period, including the daylight hours on Wednesday, the temperature with wind chill is expected to be below 20 degrees. A code blue cold weather declaration is made in Montgomery County when winter conditions pose a threat of serious harm or death to individuals without shelter. Bucks County will begin its code blue cold weather emergency Tuesday at 7pm. The Bucks code blue cold weather emergency expires Thursday at 7am.