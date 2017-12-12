Marine Toys For Tots Foundation Asks For Toys, Donations

The Marine Toys For Tots Foundation serves as a staging point to make sure every child possible receives a toy this year.

USMC retired Lt. General Pete Osman is the President and CEO for the Marine Toys For Tots Foundation.

“The demand continues to be very, very high so once again we’re depending on the public to go out and buy a toy and drop it in one of our barrels.”

Osman says to find a drop off barrel visit toysfortots.org

“Type in your state and county and up will pop the coordinator for that particular area and he will have a list where the drop off sites are located.”

Osman was a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Tuesday afternoon