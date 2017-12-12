Montgomery Elementary School Has a Brand New Look

The North Penn School District Administration, along with School Board members, students and staff took part in a dedication ceremony Monday morning at Montgomery Elementary School.

Christine Liberaski, Director of School and Community Engagement says the school looks new and has a positive impact on the students and teachers.

“It absolutely does and you know, many of our staff members have been here for a long time and so they’ve been waiting quite awhile for these renovations and we had former teachers, former principals and former custodians come back who’ve left the school but returned to see it and really celebrate with us. I was a wonderful morning.”

Liberaski says, the school received renovations and additions of more than 20 million dollars