Septa Regional Rail Train Hits Unoccupied Car on Tracks

Septa rail service came to a halt Tuesday morning at around 7:15 when a train hit a car that was on the tracks between the Glenside and Jenkintown stations, near Rices Mill Road.

According to authorities, no one was in the vehicle when it was hit by the train. 500 passengers were lead to safety. One of the passengers was taken off the train on a stretcher. Service on the Warminster, Glenside Combined and Lansdale-Doylestown Line was restored at 10am.