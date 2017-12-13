Montco. Officials Light a Menorah and Christmas Tree

The holidays are officially underway at the Montgomery County Courthouse.

The three Commissioners were outside in the plaza along main street at twilight Tuesday to light a Menorah and a Christmas Tree. The Fraser Fir stands more than twelve feet tall and is decorated with white lights and red ribbons. Commissioner Chair Val Arkoosh addressed the county employees at the holiday gathering.

“We truly have a family here in Montgomery County and I am so proud to work with each and every one of you. I’m so grateful for the hard work you do every single day and I hope everyone gets just a little be of downtime to spend some wonderful time with their family over these next few weeks.”

The Courthouse Choir sang songs of the season after the tree was lit. It will perform again this morning at eleven on the steps of the grand staircase inside the courthouse.