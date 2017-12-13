Pollster: Moore’s Loss in Senate Race Sign of the Times

Muhlenberg College political pollster Dr. Chris Borick says a Republican would have won the Alabama U.S. Senate race in a normal election cycle.

Borick adds, in addition to the accusations against Republican candidate Roy Moore, for GOP candidates overall it’s not the best of times.

“The accusations against Roy Moore were a contributing factor in this race, but right now it’s not a good environment for Republican candidates and that’s everywhere. If we look at national polls, generic ballots about Republicans, they’re down double digits to Democrats. The President’s numbers are in the 30’s for approval.”

Borick, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Wednesday says Democratic winner, Doug Jones, was someone who couldn’t easily be demonized.