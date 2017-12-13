Two Boys Who Died in Schwenksville Fire Identified

The two boys have been identified as 11 year old Bryan Lukens Jr. and his brother, 4 year old Parker.

Their father, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy, his wife Tracy and their daughter Soffia escaped the flames, but suffered injuries. Firefighters were called to the family’s home in Schwenksville at around 5:30 Wednesday morning after a fire erupted. The home, on the 900 block of Summit avenue, was engulfed in flames and smoke as firefighters began to douse the blaze and search for victims. According to State Police, after the fire was extinguished, the two boys were discovered inside the home. They were pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.