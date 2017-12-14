Former McKeever’s Tavern Saved From The Wrecking Ball

The developer who owns the former Mckeever’s tavern in North Wales heard from Borough Council on his plans to demolish the historic building and construct 10 townhouses on the site.

By a vote of 5-to-3 Council denied the plans. It’s back to the drawing board for property owner Greg Flynn who says he’ll study what to do with the property. For many, the building, built in the 1890’s has too much history attached to it for it be torn down. An attorney representing Flynn says, the building has too many structural problems inside to save it. Some residents who attended the recent council meeting see it as an eyesore and believe development will bring in more families and enhanced business for local stores and restaurants. But other residents feel it’s important to keep the structure in place because of its historic value to the Borough.