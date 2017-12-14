http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png 0 0 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png News Director2017-12-14 13:09:582017-12-14 13:09:58Montco. Commissioners Approve Budget with No Tax Increase
Montco. Commissioners Approve Budget with No Tax Increase
The Montgomery County Commissioners have approved a budget for next year.
Chief Financial Officer Dean Dortone told them the spending plan does not raise property taxes.
“The average single family home has a market value of 315,000 or an assessment value of 170, That household will pay 674 dollars in total County tax.”
The budget also includes two percent pay raises for most county employees.