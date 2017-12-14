Montco. Extends Code Blue Cold Weather Emergency

A forecast from the National Weather Service of continued frigid temperatures has led the Montgomery County Commissioners on the advice from the County’s Department of Public safety to extend the code blue code weather emergency.

The Emergency instituted Tuesday, December 12th which was scheduled to expire Thursday is now in place until Saturday, December 16th at 9am. A code blue cold weather emergency is put in place when a combination of temperature and wind chill drop the overall temperature to below 20 degrees. When temperatures drop below 20 degrees, people without shelter or anyone out in the cold for long periods can suffer serious illness, including death.