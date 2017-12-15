DiNardo and Kratz Plead Not Guilty in Murder of Four Men

Two cousins charged with murdering four young men in July on a farm in Solebury Township, Bucks County entered not guilty pleas Thursday in Bucks County Court.

20 year old Cosmo DiNadro is charged with four counts of murder, his cousin, Sean Kratz, also 20 years old, is charged with three counts of murder. Both face conspiracy and robbery charges. The four young men were killed on the farm and their bodies were burned, according to Bucks County D.A. Matt Weintraub. Despite DiNardo’s not guilty plea, Weintraub says it’s procedural as DiNardo continues to cooperate with the investigation. Weintraub says if DiNardo stops cooperating, the death penalty will be back on the table. Sean Kratz does not have a deal with the D.A.’s office and could face the possibility of the death penalty. The cousins, DiNardo from Bensalem, Bucks County and Kratz from Northeast Philadelphia are accused of murdering 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro, 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, 21-year-old Tom Meo and 19-year-old Jimi Patrick. No trial date has been set. The bodies of the young men were discovered over a five day period on the farm.