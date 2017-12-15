Fatal Schwenksville Fire Ruled Accidental

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal has determined the fire at a home in Schwenksville that took the lives of two boys was sparked by an electrical failure of an extension cord plugged into a space heater on the porch of the home.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Lukens, his wife Tracy and 8-year-old daughter Soffia were able to get out of the burning home, but the family’s two boys, 11-year-old Bryan Jr., and 6-year-old Parker, did not escape the quick moving blaze that erupted at around 5:30 Wednesday morning on Summit avenue. The Schwenksville community has responded to the tragedy with a Gofundme page for the Lukens family that’s already raised several hundred thousand dollars and has a goal of 350,000.

