Two Elementary Schools in NPSD Will Get Air Conditioning

North Penn School District Officials are moving ahead with air conditioning projects at Gwyn Nor and Oak Park Elementary schools.

The School Board Thursday night approved contracts totaling more than 3.8 million dollars to get the work done next summer. School Board Member Jonathan Kassa voted with the majority.

“As our facilities professionals look at this and prioritize that these were the schools in most need. There are schools with air conditioning and there are those without. We have an opportunity eventually to get all of our schools with air conditioning, upgrade them with 21st century standards and expectations.”

Knapp Elementary School is the third elementary building currently without air conditioning. The School Board rejected bids for a project there opting instead to take a long term look at the needs of the facility and do the air conditioning in conjunction with a larger scale renovation.