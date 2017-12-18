Bucks Lawmaker Crafts Bill Over Medical Test Results

Bucks County State Rep. Marguerite Quinn has crafted legislation called The Patient Test Result Information Act.

Quinn says, says she knows of at least 2 cases where timely test results could have saved lives.

“Their cancer was developed at an early stage and there was a failure of the results to be actually communicated to them. Yes, lawsuits ensured, but that’s not what their families wanted, they would have wanted these people to be alive.”

Under the proposed measure, an office that offers outpatient diagnostic imaging, an MRI or Ultrasound, it would be required to notify a patient within 10 to 20 days of the results being sent to their doctor, if a significant problem is discovered. Quinn’s bill was unanimously approval in the house health committee.