A Towamencin official’s Term Comes to An End in January

A Towamencin official will step down at the end of this year.

Supervisor David Mosesso is serving out the final days of his six year term after failing to win the reelection endorsement of the Republican party in the primary last spring. Mesesso is not happy about the circumstances of his departure.

“I’m angry, just because of things that happened during the election, things that occurred in the last six years. It was not what I anticipated, it’s not what expected, it’s not what I believe I deserved.”

Mosesso will be replaced by Republican Rich Marino, who will be sworn-in at a reorganization meeting on January 2nd.