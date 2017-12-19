Fire Safety Takes Center in Wake of Schwenksville Tragedy

While the GoFundMe page is closing in on 400,000 for the Lukens family of Schwenksville in the wake last week’s tragedy that saw a blaze take the lives of Bryan Jr. 11 and parker 6, fire safety has taken center stage.

Lisa Braxton is with the National Fire Education Association says when it comes to candles, Christmas Eve and Day and New Year’s Eve and Day are the most dangerous for fires.

“We recommend that people blow out all candles when they leave the room or go to bed. Avoid using candles in bedrooms or a place where you may fall asleep and keep your candles 12 inches away from anything that can burn.”

The fire at the Lukens homes was caused by an extension cord that was hooked up to a space heater.