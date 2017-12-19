Leach Will Step Away From Congressional Campaign

State Senator Daylin Leach has made a decision concerning a political aspiration in the wake of allegations that he allegedly touched, tickled and made sexual comments to female interns during his 2008 campaign.

Leach released a statement saying he’s taking a step back from his congressional campaign, although it’s not clear if he’s dropping out. He also said he was heartbroken for making anyone feel uncomfortable through his words or actions. Leach is not resigning his State Senate seat. Governor Wolf continues to call on Leach to resign.