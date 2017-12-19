Montco Irons Out New Contract with Youth Center Employees

More than three dozen union employees at the Montgomery County Youth Center in West Norriton have a new contract.

The four year deal includes annual pay raises averaging two and a half percent. The Commissioners approved it last week. Chief Financial Officer Dean Dortone told them the agreement was hammered out during more than a year of negotiations with the Pennsylvania Social Services Union.

“Which represents the youth center and shelter employees. It’s a smaller group and has full and part time employees, around 40 in total. There last agreement was a three year agreement. This new agreement that’s been ratified by the union is a four agreement that would be effective, January 1st of this year.”

The new contract also includes a 600 dollar ratification bonus.