Bannon: Businesses Have Different Return Policies

Director of the Bucks County Department of Consumer Protection, Mike Bannon reminds shoppers concerning returning a purchase.

Bannon says most businesses will work with consumers to foster a positive relationship with customers, but he adds, not all businesses have the same policy in place over the return issue.

“Each store sets its own policy on whether they take merchandise back. Whether they give you cash refunds or you can exchange it for other merchandise. It’s buyer beware, but it’s a really good idea to simply ask the store what its policy is concerning returns.”

Bannon says there’s no law in Pennsylvania that businesses have to take back sales, but he adds, always hold on to your receipts to show when and where you purchased an item.