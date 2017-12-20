Madonna: Casey’s in Strong Position For Another Term

Next year’s U.S Senate election features Pennsylvania U.S Senator Bob Casey looking to be reelected for another six year term in the U.S Senate.

Franklin and Marshall Pollster, Dr. Terry Madonna says Casey is in good position for another term.

“Casey’s job performance is up. He has emerged in the Senate among the 48 Democratic Senators as one of the top ten Senate critics of President Trump. He has ratcheted up his criticism.”

Congressman Lou Barletta seems to have an inside track to the GOP nomination, but Madonna says he’s a strong supporter of President Trump and he says it remains to be seen if that support will harm Barletta’s chances for a win when voters cast their ballots.