Record Number to Travel For Holidays

The Holiday season is traditionally celebrated by many at home in front the Christmas tree.

This year, according to AAA East Central Director of Legislative Affairs, Theresa Podguski, another record number will hit the roads for holiday travel.

“More than 107.3 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more away from home during the year end Holidays.”

Podguski says, it’s an increase of 12 million people compared to 2016