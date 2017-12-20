Sturgis Family Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The parents of Mark Sturgis, 22 years old when he was murdered in July on a farm in Solebury Township, Bucks County, allegedly by cousins Cosmo DiNardo and Sean Kratz, have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against DiNardo, and his parents.

The suit was filed in Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas. DiNardo and Kratz, both 20 years old, are also accused of murdering 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro, 21-year-old Tom Meo and 19-year-old Jimi Patrick. All four men were allegedly lured to the farm by the cousins to buy marijuana. The farm is owned by DiNardo’s parents, and the gun allegedly used to carry out the carnage was registered to DiNardo’s mother.