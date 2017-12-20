Upper Gwynedd Township Manager Retiring

A lengthy career in local government will come to an end on December 29th for Len Perrone.

The Upper Gwynedd Township Manager since 1989, Perrone’s career also included positions with Hatfield and Lansdale before settling in on the top job with Upper Gwynedd Township, where he made his strongest impact on local government.

Officials and co-workers say Perrone’s influence and insight was felt in many areas in enhancing the Township, including the development of the Transportation Improvement Project, which paved the way for the widening of Sumneytown Pike and the rebuilding of a bridge. Assistant Township Manager, Mike Lapinski will take over the helm on December 29th.