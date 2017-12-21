Ernst Promoted to Lansdale Borough Manager

Lansdale Borough Council has promoted from within to fill the position that will be vacant upon the retirement of Borough Manager Jake Ziegler early next year.

Assistant Borough Manager John Ernst will officially take the reins at Borough Hall on January 3rd. He says no decision has been made yet about filling the assistant Borough Manager spot that will become available when he replaces Ziegler:

“My role here about the Borough has always been land planning and zoning, but as I move into a manager’s position, I don’t anticipate having the same amount of time to devote to those roles. I’d like to try and maintain as much as possible doing it and that’s what I enjoy doing and it’s my background as an architect.”

Borough Council chose Ernst for the top administrative job at Borough Hall from a field of 32 candidates.