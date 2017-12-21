Holiday Dinner Held For Animals in Shelter Care

There were plenty of wagging tails Wednesday at the three facilities operated by the Montgomery County S.P.C.A.

The shelters Abington, Conshohocken and Perkiomenville held their annual holiday dinner for the animals in their care. The dogs feasted on sautéed hamburger and veggies. The cats and other smaller animals had special treats too. The holiday meals were lovingly prepared by Mrs. Cricket Roberts. She says the dogs know the difference.

“They know it’s not the regular kibble they get with a little bit of dog food in it, but just being out near the Christmas tree and everybody being around, they know.”

The special meals for the animals have been a holiday tradition at the three shelters for more than 50 years.