President Receives Support on Embassy Move to Jerusalem

The controversy over the Trump vow to move the U.S Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem is being cheered by editor Ilan Greenfield of the just released book, My Jerusalem.

Greenfield was a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Thursday. Greenfield says the outrage expressed by the Arab world was expected.

“The Arabs unfortunately around us, not all of them, but too many of them have been moving by the sword and have been trying to murder Jews every day and every night, 24/7 for 100 years. Thank God we have a very strong military and we have very strong intelligence forces and we have managed to stop 99 percent of these attacks.”

Greenfield is the President of Geffen Publishing and works in Jerusalem and lives just outside the city.