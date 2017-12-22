WNPV Radio’s “Holiday Caravan of Music” Begins Saturday, December 23, 2017, at 11 AM

WNPV Radio’s 57th Annual “Holiday Caravan of Music” will begin this Saturday, December 23, 2017, with the special holiday concerts of our area schools!

Listen to them all as you go about those final preparations for the holiday … or choose your local school … here is the schedule of concerts:

11-11:30 AM – Plumstead Christian School

11:30 AM-12 Noon – Perkiomen Valley High School

12:00-12:30 PM – Upper Bucks Christian School

12:30-1:00 PM – Upper Perkiomen High School

1:00-1:30 PM – Pennridge High School

1:30-2:00 PM – Quakertown High School

2:00-2:30 PM – Wissahickon High School

2:30-3:00 PM – Dock Mennonite Academy-Souderton Campus

3:00-3:30 PM – Methacton High School

3:30-4:00 PM – Central Bucks West High

4:00-4:30 PM – Dock Mennonite Academy

4:30-5:00 PM – Souderton High School

5:00-5:30 PM – Lansdale Catholic High

5:30-6:00 PM – North Penn High School