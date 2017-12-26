Bannon: New Medicare Cards Will Bring Out Scammers

Bucks County’s consumer champ Mike Bannon says, new Medicare cards will be sent out in 2018 and he wants anyone receiving to watch out for the potential negative side of the distribution.

Bannon says, social securities numbers will not be on the cards.

“It’s open up a golden opportunity for scam artists. People getting this new card will need to be on alert because the scammers will call people asking about the card and saying they’re with the government and their ploy is to get personal information, like a bank number or social security number. The government will not call for information.”

Bannmon, Director of the Bucks County Department of Consumer Protection, was a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Tuesday morning.