Big Changes on Tap For Corner of 3rd & Walnut in Lansdale.

Borough Council last week granted conditional use approval for a proposed six story apartment building there.

Solicitor Sean Kilkenny said the project meets the zoning requirements of the neighborhood and council is legally required to approve it.

“It was my advice to the Borough Council that if they chose to turn down this application that likely the applicant would appeal to the Court of Montgomery County Common Pleas and then pay my firm and have additional expenses pending their decision, which had no likelihood of succeeding.”

Kilkenny also said Council could put conditions on its approval including the incorporation of planning commission recommendations into the project.