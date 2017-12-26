Code Blue Cold Weather Emergency This Week in Montco.

http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png 0 0 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png News Director2017-12-26 07:01:082017-12-26 07:01:08Code Blue Cold Weather Emergency This Week in Montco.
The Montgomery County Commissioners after receiving information from the Montgomery County Department of Public Safety, have declared a Code Blue Cold Weather Emergency for Montgomery County based on a review of forecasts from the National Weather Service.
The Code Blue Declaration started Monday at 4 p.m. and will run until Friday at 10 a.m. This week the temperature and or wind chill is expected to be below 20 degrees. A code blue cold weather declaration is made in Montgomery County when winter conditions pose a threat of serious harm or death to individuals without shelter. A Code Blue is called when the combination of air temperature and wind chill is anticipated to be 20 degrees or less.