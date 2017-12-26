Wages For People Who Care For Those With Disabilities

Chairman of the State House Human Services Committee, Bucks County State Rep. Gene DiGirolamo says a recent hearing focused on the issue of people who care for those with disabilities.

The hearing centered around wage increases for those direct support professionals. He says, some of the direct support professionals are forced to go on Medicaid or Welfare in an effort to support their families.

“That should not happen because the work that they do is incredible and extremely valuable.”

The hearing also included a study highlighting the potential for savings if the 74,000 direct care professionals in the state were paid a living wage, decreasing their need to seek Welfare or Medicaid.