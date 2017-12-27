Souderton Borough Holds The Line on Taxes.

Residents in Souderton Borough will not have to dig any deeper when paying their property taxes in 2018.

A resident owning a home with a assessed value of $150,000 will pay the current rate of just over $826 a year. The general fund of almost 3.6 million dollars covers expenses for office staff, police, trash and recycling collection, highway maintenance and borough facilities. The costliest part of the budget is public safety. The Souderton Borough Police Department receives just over $1,052,000 from the budget, followed by highway maintenance at just over $604,000 and trash and recycling collection is allocated a little more than $451,000.