Local Scholarship Fund Looks to Raise Money for Students

Now in its 62nd year, the North Penn Area Scholarship Fund Association has a goal of raising 50,000 in 2018.

Awards Chairman for the North Penn Area Scholarship Fund Association, Lucia Almeida says students who live in the boundaries of the North Penn School District can apply for a scholarship.

“They can also find on our website all of the information for eligibility. The great thing about our scholarship is that it’s based primarily on financial need. Then we look at other qualities, what kids do in school and their grades and we take all of that into account, but the primary focus is financial need.”

Almeida adds, the scholarships are in the amount of 1,000 to 3,000 and will be awarded in May of 2018. Almeida says, there is also a need for donations from individuals and the business community. Students who want to apply for a scholarship and anyone interested in making a donation to the fund can visit NPASFA.ORG