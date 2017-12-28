Madonna: President Trump Had Some Successes in 2017

Pennsylvania’s top political pollster and pundit, Dr. Terry Madonna says Donald Trump ends the first year of his Administration with some momentum.

Madonna says Trump’s moves have made the business community happy.

“There isn’t any doubt that through the elimination of a couple of dozen regulations he’s dramatically changed the energy, the environment, you know, aspects of the business community.”

But Madonna says despite the strong economy, he expects Democrats to do well during the 2018 mid-term elections. Madonna, a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Wednesday, says Trump’s approval numbers are historically low.