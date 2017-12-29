Pa Turnpike Toll Hike Starts in January

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission advises drivers that on January 7th of 2018 a six percent toll increase will begin.

Pa. Turnpike Commission Spokesman, Carl DeFebo says, the increases are necessary in an effort to fulfill its responsibilities with regard to Act 44.

“Which involves helping to fund transit agencies across the Commonwealth. The Turnpike Commission has been making payments to PennDOT to help transit agencies statewide since 2007. It’s an obligation that was assigned to us from the State Legislature. The money is going to help the operating costs for various transit agencies so they can keep the cost down for people who use mass transit.”

DeFebo says, cash customers will pay a little more for a one interchange trip compared to EZ-Pass drivers.