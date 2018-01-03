Gas Prices Will Increase in 2018

According to the experts who watch fuel prices, you’ll be spending more at the pump in 2018.

Gas Buddy.com Petroleum Analyst, Patrick DeHann says, expect to pay 10 to 20 cents more during the new year.

“Not everyday will be it be 10 to 20 cents. Some days it may be 2 cents, some days it may be 40 cents higher than last year, but it will average out to be about 10 to 20 cents more, and that’s going to mean about 150 to 200 dollars more on your annual bill depending how much you drive.”

DeHann, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition says, OPEC is cutting back its production which is causing the increase in the cost of a gallon of gas. Dehann adds, drivers can find out where the lowest gas prices are in their neighborhood by visiting Gas Buddy.com