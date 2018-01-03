New Towamencin Supervisor Ready to Hit the Ground Running

The reorganization meeting in Towamencin featured the swearing-in of a new Township Supervisor.

Rich Marino says taking the oath of office was the culmination of a long journey.

“We started on that trail last spring through the primary and the general election, it’s a long time coming and was good to finally cement that and get that done, and now you like to get down to work some things. For the time being you sit in the crowd, you follow along so you can hit the ground running.”

On the question of leadership, the five Towamencin Supervisors opted to stay the course. They reelected Supervisor Chuck Wilson Chairman of the Board for another year.

“I appreciate the confidence and support my fellow Supervisors showed me in reelecting me as Chair.”

Supervisor Laura Smith was reelected Vice Chair of the Board.