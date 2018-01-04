Fatality in Lower Moreland on Septa Tracks

Tragedy on the tracks in Lower Moreland Township.

It happened at around 10am Thursday when a car was unable to stop at the train crossing at Red Lion Road. Police say the car broke through the gate and was hit by an oncoming Septa train. The driver was able to escape the car, but a male passenger was in the vehicle when the car was struck. He was thrown from the car and died at the scene. Police are not saying if the snow led to the fatal incident.