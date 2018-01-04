Jackknifed Tractor Trailer Causes Long Delays on Turnpike

/in /by

Snowfall was the likely cause in gridlock on the Northeast Extension late Thursday morning.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says a tractor trailer jackknifed near Exit 44. Traffic on the southbound lanes between Quakertown and Lansdale was stopped for several hours as traffic was detoured onto Route 309. All lanes reopened just before 3pm. No injuries were reported.

Related posts:

  1. Montgomery County Completes Sale of Bonds
  2. New Leadership at Souderton Non Profit
  3. Banonn Reminds Seniors About Scam with New Medicare Cards
  4. Castor Files Lawsuit Against Andrea Constand
  5. Toys For Tots Program Begins in Preparation For Dec. 25th
  6. Bannon: Microsoft Scam is Back