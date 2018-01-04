http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png 0 0 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png News Director2018-01-04 16:49:502018-01-04 16:49:50Jackknifed Tractor Trailer Causes Long Delays on Turnpike
Jackknifed Tractor Trailer Causes Long Delays on Turnpike
Snowfall was the likely cause in gridlock on the Northeast Extension late Thursday morning.
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says a tractor trailer jackknifed near Exit 44. Traffic on the southbound lanes between Quakertown and Lansdale was stopped for several hours as traffic was detoured onto Route 309. All lanes reopened just before 3pm. No injuries were reported.