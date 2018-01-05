Consistent Cold Temps Not Felt Since The 1980’s

The National Weather Service has been tracking the days of the current frigid blast hovering over the middle and eastern part of the country.

Meteorologist Patrick O’Hara is with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey.

“As of Friday, it’s been 12 days of temperatures of 33 degrees or lower and that’s the 8th longest period and that kind of stretch of cold weather. The coldest period since January of 1982.”

O’Hara says temperatures next week are expected make it into the 30’s and 40’s. He adds, during the rest of January temperatures should moderate with more normal temperatures. O’Hara says normal temperatures for this time of year feature highs of around 41 degrees and lows of around 26 degrees.