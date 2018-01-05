Dangerously Cold Temps Pose Serious Health Risks

Dr. Rachel Levine, Pa. Physician General and Acting Health Secretary says the brutally cold temperatures can attack the body quickly.

Levine adds, when the wind chill and cold temperatures combine the body is at risk to serious harm.

“Frostbite can set in as little as 15 minutes or so and so the public really has to be really careful about any exposed skin that can get rapidly get damaged with these temperatures.”

Dr Levine adds, one of the risks of long-term exposure to extreme cold, even among healthy people, is hypothermia, which can impact the brain and can lead to shivering, confusion and slurred speech.

