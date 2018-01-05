Fitzpatrick On Board with Trump Tax Plan

Bucks County Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Friday morning weighed-in on the Trump Administration’s tax plan.

Fitzpatrick says it’s clear the plan will work for the nation.

“I am extremely, extremely confident that the economy going to continuously respond positively. We were growing it less than two percent for a very long period of time. The 1st two quarters and I believe the results will show the 3rd quarter that not only have we exceeded two percent, we will have exceeded three percent in all three quarters. Some can argue that’s a coincidence, I would argue that the markets expected us to do everything we said we were going to do.”

Fitzpatrick recently traveled to Afghanistan, where he says it was revealed to him from military officials that ISIS is on the run, which Fitzpatrick says has gone unreported by the media in the U.S.