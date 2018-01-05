Victim Killed in Crash With Septa Train Identified

Tragedy on the tracks in Lower Moreland Township as two women were headed to work.

It happened around 9:40 Thursday morning when an SUV was unable to stop at the train crossing at Red Lion Road. Snow on a hill is the likely cause of the incident. The SUV the two women were in could not come to a stop as it approached the railroad crossing. The SUV broke through the gate and was hit by an oncoming Septa train. The woman who was driving was able to escape the vehicle, but 57 year old Dawn Marie Anselmo could not get out of the vehilce as it was struck by the Septa train. Anselmo was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. The driver was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries.