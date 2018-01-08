Lansdale’s New Borough Manager Knows What to Expect in Post

John Ernst knows what to expect because he was the second in command.

Lansdale Borough Council has approved an employment contract with its new Chief Administrator. Borough Manager John Ernst will earn 125,000 a year. Council President Denton Burnell says Ernst has been handed a set of goals.

“From looking for ways to generate new revenue to outbound communication toward our budgeting process. Looking at succession panning because we do have some department heads that are getting closer to retirement, you know, those issues he’s going to have to deal with.”

Burnell also says Ernst will continue to receive the same benefits that were part of his compensation package as Assistant Borough Manager.