Man Admits to Planting Camera Under Woman’s Desk at Teva

It’s four years probation for a 35 year old man who admitted to planting a camera under the desk of a co-worker at Teva Pharmaceuticals in Montgomery Township. Douglas Township resident, Anthony DePaul plead guilty in Montgomery County Court to planting the device which was placed under a woman’s desk to obtain video of her private area. The incidents happened between November and December of 2016. The woman discovered the camera and alerted the security department at Teva. An investigation began in early December of 2016. DePaul is also ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation. While DePaul is on probation for four years, the Sex Offender Supervision Unit at the County’s Probation Department will monitor DePaul during his probation.