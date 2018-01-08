Montgomery County’s C.O.O. is Leaving For Philly Job

Montgomery County Officials are saying goodbye to one of their own. Chief Operating Officer Lauren Lambrugo is stepping down January 13th to take a similar job with a non-profit in Philadelphia. Lambrugo will be replaced by Deputy Chief Operating Officer Lee Soltysiak.

“The buck stops with me right before it goes to the Commissioners. It’s a big county, 2,400 employees and a 409 million dollar budget. There’s a lot going on but I’m looking forward to moving forward.”

Soltysiak will earn just under 158,000 a year in his new position.