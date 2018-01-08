Univest Awards East Greenville Non Profit 5,000

Logan’s Heroes Animal Rescue Incorporated, an East Greenville non profit has 5,000 to make use of after winning Univest’s Caring For Community Award.

Univest’s Nicole Heverly, Public Relations and Social Media Manager says, Logan’s Heroes will build a new fence for horses they’ve rescued.

“Those horses are going to be used for equine therapy for veterans, their families and first responders.”

Heverly says, Logan’s Heroes finished first on mentions on the Univest Facebook page.

