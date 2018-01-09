Casey Warns of Cuts to a Vital Program

The Pa. Farm Show is underway and Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Bob Casey paid a visit to the show in Harrisburg. Casey says part of his message to farm show visitors is a warning of proposed cuts to nutrition programs in Washington.

“Those cuts will impact everyone in the state and the country, because when you cut nutrition, you not only hurt the people who are the recipients of it, some beneficiaries on the snap program for example but hurt the economy of the country when you do that. It’s a great bang for the buck, When you spend a dollar on the SNAP Program you get a bucks seventy back.”

Casey says despite some serious divisions in Washington, he thinks some things are possible, including both sides coming together on healthcare.