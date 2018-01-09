Montco Employees Raise Funds For Lukens Family

Montgomery County employees have come together in an effort to raise money for Bryan Lukens, a Montgomery County Sheriff, who lost his two sons, 11-year-old Bryan Jr. and 6-year-old Parker, when a fire destroyed their Schwenksville home on December 13th.

Montgomery County Commissioner Chair Val Arkoosh.

“330 of county employees participated in the payroll deduction. Donating 16,405 to the fund. Donations ranged from 10 dollars to 1,000.”

A Gofundme page for the Lukens family has raised more than 373,000 from over 6,000 donors in the community. Another fundraiser for the Lukens family is scheduled for January 20th at the Valley Forge Casino. Bryan Lukens, his wife Tracy and their 9 year old daughter Soffia escaped the blaze, which was caused by an extension cord.